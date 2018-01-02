GARY CLARENCE BRYANT 1960-2017

Mr. Gary Clarence Bryant, age 57, passed away Sunday, December 31, 2017. He was born on September 1, 1960 in Andalusia, Alabama to Clarence and Eddie Driver Bryant.

Mr. Bryant was a resident of Freeport, Florida. He was Baptist by faith. He graduated from Freeport High School in 1979. He was a devoted husband, and father. He owned and operated his own Real Estate business. He enjoyed hunting and Bass Fishing, he especially enjoyed cooking.

Mr. Bryant was preceded in death by his father and mother.

Mr. Bryant is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Carrie J. Bryant of Freeport, Florida; three children; Dustin W. Bryant and Zachary M. Bryant and wife Wendy of Freeport and Kayla C. Bryant and Zachary Bell; one brother, Jimmy C. Bryant and wife Wanda of Clayton, Alabama; and one grandson Zane Michael Bryant.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, January 4, 2018 at Hatcher Cemetery, with Reverend Jonathan O’Hara officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the organization of your choice.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

