GARY WAYNE PETIT 1960-2018

Mr. Gary Wayne Petit, age 57, passed away Monday, January 29, 2018. He was born on July 1, 1960 in Akron, Ohio to William Petit and Bessie Davis Petit. Mr. Petit was a resident of Freeport, Florida. He was Catholic by faith. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed coaching and volunteering in the youth sports programs in the Freeport community.

Mr. Petit was preceded in death by his father and mother, and his brother Ronnie Paul Petit.

Mr. Petit is survived by his loving wife of thirty years, Marsha P. Petit of Freeport, Florida; two sons, John Propps and wife Jenny of Niceville, Florida, and De’Andre Mathew; his daughter Renita Boyett and husband Tracy of Freeport, Florida; two brothers, Randy Petit and wife Betty Lawrence of Ohio, and Russel Petit of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; three sisters, Cindy Remalkelus of Nebraska, Sandy Newsom of Ohio, and Linda Hart of Ohio; and three grandchildren, Bailey Propps, Shelby Propps, and Chase Boyett.

Celebration of Life Services will be held 4:00 PM, Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Freeport Area Youth Sports Association, 560 Waterview Cove Drive, Freeport, Florida 32439.

