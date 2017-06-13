GAS PRICE AVERAGE DROPS

Motorists in many parts of the country are finding summer gas prices that are cheaper than last year. Today’s national average price for gasoline dipped below year-ago levels for the first time in 204 days. Friday’s national average price of $2.35 is 2 cents less than a year ago, after declining for the last seven consecutive days. The average price in Florida remains slightly higher than last year’s levels by half a penny, and will likely dip below year-ago levels over the weekend. If that happens on Saturday, it would be the first time in 199 days. You can track Florida’s daily average at Gasprices.AAA.com. Motorists can use the AAA Mobile app to compare prices at gas stations near them. “Fresh data from the government showed renewed concerns of a glut and that pushed market prices much lower this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Refineries are pumping out gasoline at a rate that outpaces demand, and motorists stand to reap the benefits. If gas prices remain less than year-ago levels, we could see the lowest summer gas prices since 2004.”