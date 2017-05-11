GAS PRICES COULD HIT $2 THIS SUMMER

Florida gas prices are falling at a steady rate of a half-cent to 1-cent a day. That downward trend is likely to continue and deliver big discounts at the pump, based on major swings in the fuel markets this week.

“A lack of confidence in crude has led to a downturn in oil prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The price of WTI hit its lowest daily settlement since the day before OPEC announced an agreement to cut production back in November. The effects of OPEC’s production cuts have since been offset by increased oil production from the U.S., Canada, Nigeria, and Libya. If current wholesale and spot prices stick around, motorists could start seeing various Florida service stations selling gasoline near $2 a gallon by the summer.”

The most expensive metro markets are West Palm Beach ($2.48), Fort Lauderdale $2.43), and Miami ($2.42)

The least expensive metro markets are Pensacola ($2.35), Orlando ($2.36), Sarasota/Bradenton ($2.37), and Tampa/St. Petersburg ($2.37)