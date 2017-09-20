GAS PRICES HIT 3-YEAR HIGHS AFTER HURRICANES

Gasoline availability continues to improve after Hurricane Irma drove-up demand and left many gas stations without fuel. A steady stream of ships delivering gasoline to Florida’s ports are helping to normalize supply levels in the southeastern U.S., and gas prices are beginning to drift a little lower.

Last week, gasoline hit the highest price in 3 years . During that time in 2014, oil was (and usually is) the main driver of pump prices, as crude traded between $65-$75 per barrel. This year, hurricanes became the catalyst. Although oil prices hovered around $46-$49/b, the average price for gasoline in Florida shot up 46 cents, since August 22.

“Hurricanes Harvey and Irma delivered a 1-2 punch on gas prices in the southeastern U.S.,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices surged when Hurricane Harvey caused refinery outages along the Gulf Coast. As refineries recovered, gas prices should have begun to decline after Labor Day, but the arrival of hurricane Irma caused a surge in demand, preventing the impending plunge.

“Gas prices are poised to plummet 30 cents,” Jenkins continued. “It will not happen overnight, as pump prices decline much slower than they rise. Plus, the threat of any new storms making landfall in the United States would compromise the collapse. However, motorists should see gas prices decline through the end of the month, and possibly reach the lowest point of the year in Q4.”

Prices are the highest since 2014

Florida $2.73 – September 14, 2017 (December 2014)

Georgia $2.76 – September 12, 2017 (November 2014)

Tennessee $2.60 – September 10, 2017 (November 2014)

Top 5 Monthly Gas Price Increases in the U.S.

Georgia (+50 cents)

Florida (+46 cents)

South Carolina (+45 cents)

Tennessee (+42 cents)

Alabama (+41 cents)

Regional Gas Prices

Florida gas prices averaged $2.71 on Sunday . The state average is 1.5 cents less than a week ago, yet remains 55 cents more than this time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages in Florida are in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.80), Miami ($2.77), and Fort Lauderdale ($2.74)

The least expensive gas price averages in Florida are in Pensacola ($2.63), Tallahassee ($2.65), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.69)