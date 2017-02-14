GAS PRICES REMAIN STEADY

The price at the pump see little movement this week

Prices at the pump rose slightly this week. The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.279 today, up nearly a penny from last week, down 8 cents from a month ago and an increase of 58 cents over last year.

“Low demand is keeping downward pressure on gasoline prices,” said Josh Carrasco, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “OPEC’s cuts are being offset by increases in domestic oil production, high gasoline and oil inventories and a drop in gasoline demand. Gas prices should remain steady in the near-term before taking their seasonal upswing as we head into the spring.”

Florida gas prices rose for the first time on Saturday, snapping a streak of 36 consecutive days of declines, the longest streak since November. During the streak gas prices fell 14 cents. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.278 which nearly one cent cheaper than one week ago, 12 cents lower than a month ago and 51 cents more expensive than last year. The lowest regional averages in the state are in Orlando ($2.193), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.193), and Jacksonville ($2.201).