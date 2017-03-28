GAS PRICES RISE IN FLORIDA; HOLD STEADY IN GEORGIA AND TENNESSEE

Motorists saw modest movement at the gas pump last week. Gas prices inched higher in Florida, slipped slightly lower in Georgia, and remained the same in Tennessee.



“This is the type of volatility we expect to see at the pump this time of year, as supply and demand patterns shift,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.



“Falling oil prices have helped offset inventory declines in most states, keeping gas prices low. Also, demand has been off to a slow start this year throughout most of the U.S. However, it is beginning to ramp-up in Florida. We also saw a decline in gasoline inventories last week, which normally triggers rising prices at the pump. Gasoline demand in Florida surges in March, because there are more drivers visiting for Spring Break and Spring Training, combined with ‘winter residents’ who came to the sunshine state for a break from the cold.”



“During the month of April, drivers across the country will see gas prices begin to climb as the industry completes spring maintenance and the switchover to summer-blend gasoline,” Jenkins said. “



AAA projects the national average for a gallon of gasoline will increase 40 cents this summer, peaking near $2.70, which is 70 cents higher than it was last summer. Whether gas prices reach that peak will depend on the direction of oil prices, which have slipped lower in recent weeks.”



Florida gas prices averaged $2.30 on Sunday – 4 cents more than a week ago, and 23 cents more than a year ago.

Tracking Fuel Prices



Daily national, state, and metro gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com.