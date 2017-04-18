Gas prices seemed to find level ground over the weekend after increasing for more than two weeks. Before the weekend, gas prices rose an average of 12 cents in 19 days , nationwide; 13 cents in 14 days , in Florida; 13 cents in 18 days , in Georgia; and 14 cents in 20 days , in Tennessee. “Gas prices rose the wave of rising oil prices last week, pushing pump prices slightly higher in some regions before eventually stalling out over the weekend,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA The Auto Club Group. “Motorists should expect more volatility at the pump throughout the next couple of months, as prices are poised to gain another 30 cents by the summer.”

