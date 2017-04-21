GENE DOUGLASS 1932-2017

Gene Douglass, age 84, of DeFuniak Springs, Florida passed away Thursday, April 20, 2017 at her residence. She was born December 27, 1932 in Port Arthur, Texas to Edward Carlisle and Lilly Mae Langhum. After graduating from Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery, Alabama, she attended Huntington College and then became a missionary with Wycliffe Bible Translators where she served two years in Australia, two years in Kenya, and completed her missionary work with two years in Colombia, South America. Gene moved from Montgomery to DeFuniak Springs in 2000 where she remained faithful in her service to the Lord by hosting ladies Bible studys in her home. She was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Niceville for the past twelve years. Gene was a woman of great faith and a loving wife and mother; she was a godly woman, a living example of Proverbs 31: 18-31.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Charles Milton Smith IV, and two sisters, Mae and Betty.

Gene is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Angus Gillis Douglass III; five children, Angus Gillis Douglass IV of DeFuniak, Laura Hope Abbott and husband Sam of PA, Britton McConell of DeFuniak, Callie West of Michigan and Amelia Gene Douglass of DeFuniak, Ellen Smith Hughes, Emmett Parker Smith, and Susan Smith Roberts all of Montgomery, AL; twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one brother, Rev. Edward Carlisle Langhum, Jr and wife Jan of Chattanooga, TN.

A celebration of Gene’s life will be held Sunday, April 23, 2017 in the chapel of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home, 1474 Highway 83, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433 beginning at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Joe Grider officiating. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made in Gene’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Niceville Building Fund, 1800 John Sims Parkway, Niceville, FL 32578 or Emerald Coast Hospice, 340 Beal Parkway NW Suite C, Ft. Walton Beach, Florida 32548.