GENEVA COMPREHENSIVE PLAN MEETING SET FOR MARCH 13th, 6 PM

Samson Ledger

The City of Geneva is preparing a comprehensive plan to guide the development of the community over the next 20 years. To date, two meetings have been held.

A third and final community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 13th at 6 PM at First United Methodist Church, 304 S. Academy Street. Residents, property owners and business owners are encouraged to attend this meeting to give input on the issues that are most important to Geneva, the economy and quality of life.

The comprehensive plan will address land use, transportation, infrastructure, community services, economic development and other important community issues.

In addition to the meeting, the community will have opportunities to weigh in on development of the plan through an online survey. On completion, the plan will be submitted to the Geneva Planning Commission and the City Council for approval.