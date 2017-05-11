GENEVA COUNTY AUTHORITIES ARREST SERIES OF SUSPECTS ON DRUG CHARGES

Law enforcement officer’s with Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Dale /Geneva County Drug Task Force, Slocomb Police Department, ALEA, U.S. Marshall’s Office conducted a planned warrant pick up of persons in the Malvern/ Slocomb area of Geneva County on various drug charges. These charges are the result of a several months’ investigation. All the subjects have been picked up without incident and placed in the
Geneva County Jail.
Arrested were
DeWayne Lynn
Kenneth D Barnes
Terrance M Smith
Joseph P. Echevarrias
Donald Daniels
Tony Mobley Jr.
Nehemiah Mobley…all of Slocomb.