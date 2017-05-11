Latest News

GENEVA COUNTY AUTHORITIES ARREST SERIES OF SUSPECTS ON DRUG CHARGES

Law enforcement officer’s with Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Dale /Geneva County Drug Task Force, Slocomb Police Department, ALEA, U.S. Marshall’s Office conducted a planned warrant pick up of persons in the Malvern/ Slocomb area of Geneva County on various drug charges. These charges are the result of a several months’ investigation. All the subjects have been picked up without incident and placed in the
 
Geneva County Jail. 
Arrested were 
DeWayne Lynn 
Kenneth D Barnes 
Terrance M Smith
Joseph P. Echevarrias 
Donald Daniels
Tony Mobley Jr. 
Nehemiah Mobley…all of Slocomb.
 
