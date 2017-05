A Geneva County man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a dog and letting it suffer.

Sheriff Tony Helms says the incident happened outside Markies Maynor’s home in the Chancellor Community.

Sheriff Helms says 24-year-old Maynor shot the dog at close range with bird shot.

Manor faces a neglect charge because he allegedly didn’t seek treatment for the dog.

A nearby resident did take the dog to an animal hospital where she continues to recover.

Maynor has been released from the Geneva County Jail under a $3,000 bond.