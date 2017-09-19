GENEVA COUNTY SHERIFF CRACKS DOWN ON FIELD PARTIES

After two shootings Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms has had enough, and is cracking down on field parties.

“Too many people have the misunderstanding about field parties in today’s time,” Helms said. “We are not talking about a few teenagers driving a couple of trucks, building a fire and maybe drinking a 12-pack. Those are field parties from the past. Today’s field parties consist of 100 to 200 people, from age 16 to 25. People are coming from all over, not just Geneva County to attend these parties. A large amount of alcohol, guns, and drugs also seem to be a big part of these parties. Enough is enough.”

During the past few months numerous field parties have occurred, Helms said. The unsupervised field parties have led to two shootings. In one incident, a teenager suffered a gunshot wound to the throat.