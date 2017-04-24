GENEVA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SPOIL HOME BURGLARY

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says his deputies along with Geneva police responded to a home burglary around 3:30 Sunday morning. Authorities noticed an older model SUV parked off the roadway with the driver’s door open near the intersection of Highways 52 and 4. Sheriff Helms says the driver was behind the wheel with the vehicle running. When approached, Sheriff Helms says the suspect attempted to getaway by driving over his deputy. He missed the deputy, but crashed head-on into a patrol vehicle. Sheriff Helms says the suspect then attempted to run down Highway 52, but was tased and apprehended. The driver whose identity has not been released at this time was reportedly injured after falling and hitting his head on the pavement. He was transported by air ambulance to a Dothan area hospital with what’s being described as a non life threatening injury. Once released, Sheriff Helms says he can expect to face several felony charges.