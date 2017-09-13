GENEVA COUNTY’S DORRIETY NAMED IN PREP SPOTLIGHT

Two area football players have been named to this week’s AHSAA Prep Spotlight. LUKE DORRIETY, GENEVA COUNTY:

Returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown and had nine tackles as the Bulldogs beat G.W. Long 34-7. Teammates Marquez Johnson and Tyler Reeves had 11 and nine tackles, respectively. It was the first win for Geneva County in the series since 2007. Also, YORK GAMBLE, SLOCOMB: Had 11 tackles with three quarterback sacks and also teamed with Adam Newton to force a fumble as the Red Tops beat Providence Christian 26-7. Newton also had 11 tackles.