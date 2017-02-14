GENEVA MAN RE-ARRESTED FOR ADDITIONAL SEX CRIME

A Wiregrass man has been re-arrested after a Geneva County grand jury handed down an additional sex charge.

Billy Ray Thompson, 66, of Geneva now faces two counts of sodomy.

Geneva police Lt. Ricky Morgan says the two reported female victims are each under the age of 12.

Lt. Morgan says due to their ages few details can be released, but the initial investigation got underway following a complaint from someone close to the situation.

Thompson was booked into the Geneva County Jail.