GENEVA RESIDENTS LAUNCH EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS GROUP

About two dozen residents gathered Thursday night, along with local emergency officials, at the Geneva County Farm Center to launch an Amateur Radio Emergency Service.

The all volunteer group was made up of farmers, volunteer firefighters, businessmen, laborers and homemakers – including 4 teenagers.

ARES is a radio emergency service under the auspices of the Amateur Radio Relay League and has chapters in all 50 states. They provide emergency and auxiliary communications during local and widespread emergencies when normal communications are disrupted due to natural or manmade disasters.

James Nelson, Emergency Coordinator for Houston County ARES, said “You’re on the right path. We haven’t had a lot of participation for this part of the Wiregrass and its good to see people taking it seriously.”

Geneva County Deputy Sheriff Jeff Lindsey said communications are vital. “On a personal note, I really want to get my amateur radio license. It’s an added measure of security for all kinds of emergencies.” Lindsey is also a volunteer firefighter.

The group discussed various aspects of emergency preparedness and exchanged ideas on what works and doesn’t when it comes to needed infrastructure, networking and organizational structure.

Geneva County Emergency Manager Misty Wise said she is grateful for the support. “This is something we definitely need and I look forward to working with the group to enhance preparedness for Geneva County.”

The group will be acquiring a digital repeater with enhanced capabilities for data transmission and have selected additional antenna sites to provide better coverage for the region.

For more information you can visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/ GENEVACOUNTYARES/