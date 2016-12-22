GENEVA WELCOMES NEW ANIMAL CONTROL OFFICER

The City of Geneva has a new Animal Control Officer. Kevin Carroll takes the reins (or leash) for the new position. Mayor Frankie Lindsey made the announcement at the recent City Council meeting.

A graduate of Geneva High School, Carroll is also the chief Veterinary Assistant at the Geneva Animal Hospital with Dr. Mickey Baine. “I’ve always had a love for animals and it’s something I truly love,” said Carroll.

Mayor Lindsey said strays and vicious dogs that are picked up are being held at the city’s facility downtown between City Hall and the Geneva Rescue Squad headquarters. A number of dogs have already been adopted.

Carroll is on call for any animal control issues and will be dispatched by the Geneva Police Department. For all animal control issues, call 334.684.2777