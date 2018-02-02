GEORGE CLARK LINDSEY 1928-2018

Mr. George Clark Lindsey, Jr., age 89, passed away Wednesday, January 31, 2018, in Miramar Beach, Florida. He was born on December 23, 1928, in Atlanta, Georgia to George Clark Lindsey and Mary Elizabeth Lazorchack Lindsey.

Mr. Lindsey moved from Atlanta in 1998 to become a resident of Walton County. He was Christian by faith. He was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He also was an avid pet lover. He worked as an engineer for Lockheed Martin in Atlanta for many years. He was a very proud graduate of Boys High School in Atlanta, class of 1947. He also graduated from Georgia Tech in 1953.

Mr. Lindsey was preceded in death by his father and mother, and his loving wife, Elizabeth Gresham Lindsey.

Mr. Lindsey is survived by two sons, John Clark Lindsey and wife Catherine of Dana Point, California, and George Patrick Lindsey of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; his daughter Laura L. Johnson and husband Tim of Woodstock, Georgia; three grandchildren, Abby J. Hughes and husband Chris, Amy J. Hope and husband Frank, and Lindsey Ann Johnson and fiancé Adam Ziegele; and one great-grandson, Raleigh Hughes.

The family would like to thank two very dear caregivers who have assisted the family over the years, Therese Reece and Betty Zachry. The family would also like to thank all the loving staff members and friends at Grand Boulevard Health and Rehabilitation Center for their love and dedication.

A time of visitation will be held at 5:00-6:30 PM on Friday, February 2, 2018 at Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel, 150 Highway 20 East, Freeport, Florida 32439.

A time of visitation will be held at 6:30-8:00 PM on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at H.M. Patterson & Son – Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery.

While flowers would be accepted, Dad would prefer donations be made to Alaqua Animal Shelter; 914 Whitfield Road, Freeport, FL 32439. You may make an online donation at www.alaqua.org/how-to-help/donate-now/

