GEORGE FRANKLIN CURRY 1937-2018

Mr. George Franklin Curry, age 80, passed away Thursday, February 1, 2018. He was born on February 5, 1937, in Ponce De Leon, Florida, to Titus Luther Curry and Florrie Ellen Winslow Curry.

Mr. Curry lived most of his life in Ponce De Leon, Florida. He was Methodist by faith and was a member of Ponce De Leon Methodist Church. He graduated from Baker County High School in Macclenny, Florida in 1955. He was a devoted husband, brother, uncle and friend and his family was especially important to him. He worked with the Corps of Engineers with the United States Army, the Civilian Department for 26 years before retiring. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, working in the yard, and politics. He also served as Council Member and Mayor for the town of Ponce De Leon from 2002-2011. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge F&AM #157, Ponce De Leon, Florida. George was a decendent of Whitmill Curry and early settler of Holmes County.

Mr. Curry is preceded in death by his father and mother; wife, Hattie “Bea” Nelson Curry of 44 years; sisters, Florrie Irene Manning, and Etta Mae Whitton; two brothers, James Luther Curry and John Wilmer Curry.

Mr. Curry is survived by his brother, Titus Lee (T.L.) Curry and wife Susan of Interlocken, Florida; and sisters, Wavine Norris of Panama City, Florida, Florrie Ellen Hall of Ponce De Leon, Florida, Susie Marie Steele and husband Terry of Crestview, Florida, and Virginia and Steve Rolph of Macclenny, Florida. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Covenant Hospice Care for making his last days at home as comfortable as possible.

A time of visitation will be held at 1:00~2:00 PM, Sunday, February 4, 2018, at Ponce De Leon United Methodist Church; 1570 Main Street, Ponce De Leon, Florida 32455.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 4, 2018, at Ponce De Leon United Methodist Church, with Reverend Judy Andrews officiating and with Masonic Rites.

Pallbearers will be close family members. Honorary pallbearers will be the Masonic Lodge.

Flowers are being accepted or donations may be sent to the Ponce De Leon Town Hall for Blue Creek Park Beautification at PO Box 214, Ponce De Leon, Florida 32455.

Burial will follow in the New Ponce De Leon Cemetery.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.