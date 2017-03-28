GEORGE WALTON DEAN 1931 – 2017

Mr. George Walton Dean, age 85, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2017. He was born April 16, 1931 in Caryville, Florida to Floyd and Edna Ammons Dean.

Mr. Dean was a resident of Ponce De Leon, Florida. He was Baptist by faith. He worked as a logger and he also worked as a welder at the Shipyard in Panama City, Florida. He also worked at Howell Chevrolet and Hightower Auto Parts Bonifay, Florida. He also worked as an automotive mechanic for many years. He especially enjoyed gardening and growing Orange Trees, but more importantly he loved spoiling his girls with chocolate candy.

Mr. Dean is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Russell Dean and wife Stella, Alcus Dean and wife Flo, Allen Dean; and his two sisters, Infant sisters Maryann Dean, and Julie Ann Dean and sister Henrietta Rhodes and husband John.

Mr. Dean is survived by his two daughters Brenda Louise Wilde and husband Mark of Crestview, Florida and Glenda Renee Childress and husband Benny of Pensacola, Florida; one sister Beulah Mae Burgess and husband Jerry of Westville, Florida; sister-in-law Mamie Dean of Fairhope, Alabama; five grandchildren Matthew Wilde and wife Megan, Macie Wilde, Ashley Motley, Maggie Childress and Christopher Childress and 6 great grandchildren Keaton, Elizabeth, Easton, Caitlin, Brooklyn and Levi. Also survived by nieces and nephews, Ann and Charles Brazile, Kathy Brazile, Melvin, Janie, Joy, Cynthia, Helen, Alan, Emilia, Cindy and Jimmy. Also survived by numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held at 6:00~8:00 PM, Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Larry McGowen officiating.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Wilde, Christopher Childress, Thomas Rhodes, Adam Schroder, Mike Brazile and Jonathon Rhodes.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the New Ponce De Leon Cemetery.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.