GERALD RAY RAINES 1954-2018

Mr. Gerald Ray Raines, age 63, passed away Friday, February 23, 2018. He was born on September 3, 1954, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Jesse Robert Raines and Ira Albright Raines.

Mr. Raines was a resident of Bonifay, Florida. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, and brother. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed fishing and attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.

Mr. Raines was preceded in death by his father and mother; brother, Bodie Raines; and two sisters, Vera Glenn Locke and Faye Lush.

Mr. Raines is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Mickey Raines of Bonifay, Florida; sons, Jeremy Raines, Jeffery Raines, and Michael Raines all of Bonifay, Florida; daughter, Shelley Raines Carroll and husband Shannon of Bonifay, Florida; brothers, Bobby Raines of Panama City Beach, Florida, and Joe Raines and wife Julie of Birmingham, Alabama; sisters, Jenny Thomas and husband Raymond of Bonifay, Florida, and Ann Lowery of Oxford, North Carolina; eight grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

A time of visitation will be held at 6:00~8:00 PM, Monday, February 26, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Flowers are being accepted.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

