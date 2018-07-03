GET OFF YOUR BACKSIDE FOR THE SLACKER FIELD DAY IN DESTIN

The Boathouse Oyster Bar is holding a “Slacker Field Day” this Saturday for lazy people who love booze and supporting animals. The tournament-style event will consist of five games that “must be completed with beer in hand,” according to the event’s description. Each team will have a variety of chances to win and lose points over the course of the event and additional prizes will be given out for the Best Dressed Team and Best Dressed Individual. Teams of six are welcome to apply, at a cost of $35 per person or $210 per team. Spectator tickets are also available for $25 per person. The ticket includes three drinks and a T-shirt. All proceeds benefit the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society. The Field Day is similar to the Slacker 0.5 K, in which participants ran/jogged/walked to various restaurants and bars on the Destin Harbor for booze.

