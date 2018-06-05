GLENDA PELHAM MOORE 1934-2018

Mrs. Glenda Pelham Moore, age 84, passed away Saturday, June 2, 2018. She was born February 9, 1934, in the Liberty Community, Florida to Clyde Pelham and Bertha Robertson.

Mrs. Moore was a lifelong resident of Walton County. She was Apostolic by faith and a member of the First Apostolic Church in De Funiak Springs, Florida. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She worked in the lunchroom at Walton High School for 27 years before retiring. She loved cooking, gardening, attending church and spending time with her family and her dog “J.T.’

Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Johnnie W. Moore of 42 years; brothers, William Pelham and Bill Pelham; and sister, Trudy Dixon.

Mrs. Moore is survived by her three sons; Jimmie Moore and wife Dana of Clayton, North Carolina, Jackie Moore and wife Kathy of Walland, Tennessee and Joe Moore of Youngstown, Florida’ one daughter, Teresa Greenslait and husband Bennett Greenslait, II of Foley, Alabama; seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

A time of visitation will be held at 6:00~8:00 PM, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at First Apostolic Church; 440 West Orange Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435 with Reverend David King officiating.

Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made In Memory of Mrs. Moore to the First Apostolic Church; 440 West Orange Avenue, De Funiak Springs, Florida 32435.

Entombment will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery.

