GLENN ALLEN BRINDLEY 1955 – 2017

Glenn Allen Brindley, 62, died Monday, February 27, 2017, surrounded by the peaceful waters of the Choctawhatchee Bay in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

Glenn, was a graduate of Elkhart High School and an Army Veteran. He recently retired from working for the State Parks of Florida while making the Gulf Coast his home for the past 37 years. Glenn is survived by his mother Flo Brindley and his Father the late Mahlon Brindley of Bristol Indiana. Brother Dale and Pat Brindley of Granger Indiana, Brother Ric and Vickie Brindley of Bristol Indiana, sister Mary and Al Niehaus of Santa Rosa Beach Florida along with many loving nieces and nephews. Glenn spent most of his adult life living on boats with a free spirit and a love for the coastal waters. He asked for little, and gave so much.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with friends and family where his ashes will be returned to the Gulf of Mexico, and Oak Ridge Cemetery in Bristol, Indiana.

Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.