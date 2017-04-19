GOODWILL CLOSING CEREMONY IS TODAY

The current volunteers and clients of the Goodwill Career Training Center would like to invite everyone to their closing ceremony of this organization at the DeFuniak Springs location only today from 11 am – until.

This will formally be the last day in service. Ice cream and cake will be served.

“We invite you to call in WZEP to give your opinion on the closing of the Goodwill Career Training Center, “ said Willie Coughman. “We would like to hear from the public, how does this affect you and your family? Will you miss the service we offered? Does the center need to stay to help the veterans, families, men, women and children, one life at a time?”