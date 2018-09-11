Gordon’s Effects to the Panhandle

Okaloosa County was predicted to get stormy weather from Gordon’s outer bands. Residents and visitors braced for what might come but, for the most part things were calm. Normally, beaches in Destin would be packed with people for the Labor Day weekend and week of, but most beaches were completely vacant. Most people braved the storm from the comfort of their own homes; away from the rain and wind that Gordon was bringing. As Gordon barreled toward the coast, parts of Northwest Florida felt some of effects but, it was pretty much business as usual. The Crab Trap in Destin was still serving and many people gathered on their porch to watch the surge hit the shore. “They are visiting from out of town and I wanted them to come see how the surf can really kick up and it’s pretty amazing and it’s to see,” said Susan Adamson, Destin Resident. “We don’t have anything like this in Nebraska. We get tornadoes and thunderstorms but, you don’t have the ocean so it’s fascinating because schools are closing and everything and we don’t ever get that,” explained Emily Clark, Nebraska Visitor. Even though a storm was headed to the coast, many visitors decided to ride it out and not cut their trips short. “Really, we are just camping out. We feel really safe. We have what we need as far as staples. We are just paying attention to the news there doesn’t seem to be anything too extreme so, we are just kind of relaxing an kind of enjoying,” shared James and Lori Livezey, Knoxville Visitors. Visitors from Dallas, Ontario and Debbie Staples told us they were celebrating their marriage and would stay and ride out the storm no matter what. “I’m a little bit nervous, just kind of ready for it to blow over but it’s not going to stop the anniversary.” at this point the waves have definitely picked up and storm surge is starting to increase. Students in Okaloosa County had an extra long holiday weekend. All Okaloosa County Schools were closed for the day. When a group of kids heard the news, they took full advantage of their extra day off.

