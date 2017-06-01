GOV. SCOTT WON’T SAY WHAT HE WILL DO WITH THE BUDGET

Gov. Rick Scott continues to offer few clues about what he might do when the newly passed state budget (SB 2500) lands on his desk.

The $82.4 billion package, which lawmakers approved May 8, does not include spending at the levels Scott requested for business recruitment, tourism marketing and repairs to the dike around Lake Okeechobee. Asked for hints Tuesday about how he might address the spending plan, Scott simply repeated his options.

“I have a lot of options,” Scott replied. “I can veto it. I can veto a section or any line. I’m still reviewing it.”

People who have contacted Scott’s office about the budget have been overwhelmingly opposed to it.

The office has received 364 phone calls, 2,786 emails and nine letters in opposition to the budget, according to numbers released Tuesday . The breakdown didn’t address if the opposition was over a single item or the entire package.There have been just four phone calls and two emails in support.

Once the budget is delivered from the Legislature, Scott will have 15 days to act. The budget is slated to take effect with the July 1 start of the fiscal year.