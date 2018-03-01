GOVERNOR RICK SCOTT’S ACTION PLAN

Wednesday, February 29th, Governor of Florida, Rick Scott, traveled to Walton County Sheriff’s Office for a Press Conference to speak about his plans for his bill going to be sent to the House of Representatives. Some of the items in Governor Scott’s bill regarding guns included strengthening the gun purchase and restriction for mentally ill individuals under the Baker Act, requiring anyone to be 21-years-old and over to buy a gun if you do not fall under certain exceptions such as being a member of the military, banning the purchase or sale of bump stocks, etc. Under School Safety, Governor Scott proposed a $450 million proposal to keep students safe, also in his plan is an increase of funding in the Safe Schools Allocation, requiring mandatory active shooter training, establish a new and anonymous K-12 “See Something, Say Something” app, etc. Lastly, Governor Scott proposed to allocate $50 million for mental health initiatives, he also had included in his plan to expand mental health services statewide, requiring every sheriff’s office to have Department of Children and Families case manager embedded in their department, and providing law enforcement and mental health coordination matching grants. The House of Representatives in Florida are set to vote on Governor Scott’s bill approximately March 9th.

