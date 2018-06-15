GOVERNOR SCOTT SPEAKS AT JACKSON COUNTY REPUBLICAN FUNDRAISER
It’s an election year, primaries in August and the general in November. Wednesday, the Jackson County Republican Party held its annual Reagen Day Dinner. More than 300 people came out for the dinner.”We are alive in Jackson County,” said Clint Pate, Jackson County Republican Party chairman. The event has been going on for decades and serves as a fundraiser for the Republican party of Jackson County. “There for a while the Republican party was kind of laying low, but we’ve brought it to the forefront,” said Pate. “We’re trying to raise the party, the numbers, and it has. It’s almost doubled in the last seven years.” Each year there is a keynote speaker, this year, Governor Rick Scott was the guest of honor. The governor spent part of his speech, highlighting his goals if elected to the US Senate. “The most important thing you can do as a state is to make sure everybody is safe,” said Governor Scott. “When you do that you get more jobs, and you have an education system where people can go learn rather than worry about their safety.”But despite all campaign efforts, officials say, going to the polls is what really matters.”Need to get out and register to vote and get out and vote,” said Pate. “That way, you know, you can be a part of the process and get the people who think like you to run our county and state and country.”If you have any interest in being a part of the Jackson County Republican Party, call Clint Pate, for more details.