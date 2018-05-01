GPS APP LEADS POLICE TO STOLEN BMW DRIVEN BY DRUNK DRIVER

A woman was caught drunk driving the vehicle she stole after a Find-My-iPhone app led police to her location. According to a report from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on April 19 a man said that earlier in the day he had purchased a black BMW and then used the vehicle to travel to dinner at a restaurant in Santa Rosa Beach. When he was finished with dinner and went to return to his car, it was gone. The man’s wife had left her iPhone in the trunk of the vehicle and was able to use the Find-My-iPhone application to track his stolen car. Meanwhile, in DeFuniak Springs, several callers reported a black BMW swerving all over the road. Police eventually pulled the driver over and positively identified the vehicle as the one reported stolen out of Santa Rosa Beach, using the app and a description of the car. The driver, a 51-year-old Alabama woman, was visibly intoxicated. When a deputy asked her if she could perform DUI exercises, she replied, “No, I can’t drive safely. That’s not even my car.” The woman performed poorly on the exercises she was able to do and blew a 0.12 on a breathalyzer. She was taken to the Walton County Jail for grand theft of a motor vehicle and DUI.

Share This Post





