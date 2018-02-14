GRADUATE FROM BASIC TRAINING

At Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, U.S. Air Force Airman graduated from basic training! During basic training, Airmen Salinas completed an intensive eight-week program that consisted of military discipline and studies, physical fitness, basic warfare principles and skills, and overall Air Force core values. Airmen Salinas received 4 credits toward an Associates in Applied Science Degree from the Community College of the Air Force when she completed basic training. Allyson N. Salinas is the daughter of Michelle L. Williams of Crestview, Florida, and David E. Robson of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, step-daughter of Shawn A. Williams of Niceville, Florida, and the wife of Justin A. Salinas of Alamogorda, New Mexico. Allyson N. Salinas graduated from Walton Senior High School, DeFuniak Springs, Florida, in 2010. We here at WZEP-AM 1460 would like to congratulate you on your accomplishments Airman Allyson N. Salinas and thank you for your service!

