GRADY VINSON BROWN SR. 1936-2017

Mr. Grady Vinson Brown, Sr., age 80, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2017. He was born December 6, 1936 in Eucheeanna, Florida to Clyde and Clara Bell Bray Brown.

Mr. Brown was a lifelong resident of Walton County. He was Baptist by faith, and a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Armed forces serving his country in the United States Army as a Military Policeman. He worked as a carpenter as well as a commercial fisherman for many years. He was an avid fisherman, and he also enjoyed making cast nets, and reading Louis Lamour books.

Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Brown; mother, Clara Bell Bray Brown; three brothers, Ruben Brown, James Brown, and John Allen Brown; and three sisters, Dorothy E. Brown, Gertha Baylett, and Thelma McGouh.

Mr. Brown is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn M Brown of the Eucheeanna Community; son, Vince Brown and wife Connie of the Eucheeanna Community; daughters, Dana Brown of Euchee Valley Community, and Debra White and husband Mike of Baker, Florida; nine grandchildren, Kody Brown and wife Heather, Braidon Brown, Hannah Brown, Caitlyn Morris, Colton Schofield, Ethan Schofield, Eric Schofield, Amy Tadlock and husband Michael, and Clint White and wife Kisha; ten great grandchildren, Parker, Jaylin, Ainsley, Hazel, Tripp, Whitney, Hayden, Karlee, Rileigh, and Hannah; and sisters, Evelyn Loquercio of Fort Walton Beach, Faye Thomason of Freeport, Littie Mobley of DeFuniak Springs, Lottie Johnson and husband David of DeFuniak Springs, and Becky Miller and husband Leslie of Freeport, Florida. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A time of visitation will be held at 6:00~8:00 PM, Thursday, August 24, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, August 25, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Scot Keppel and Reverend Mike White officiating.

Pallbearers will be Kody Brown, Braidon Brown, Colton Schofield, Ethan Schofield, Eric Schofield, and Clint White. Honorary pallbearers are Jason Adkinson and Aaron Rushing.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the Euchee Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery. You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.