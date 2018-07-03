GRAND JURY REPORT FOR MARY BETH JACKSON SHOWS LACK OF EVIDENCE

On Friday, June 29th the Okaloosa Grand Jury Report that was issued on June 13th, 2018 which has been ordered released by the Court. The Report is the result of the Grand Jury’s Review of the operations, policies, and procedures regarding the Okaloosa County School District. The Grand Jury initially asked the State Attorney’s Office to continue it’s investigation to determine if evidence existed to support more arrests. Of particular concern to them was the knowledge and behavior of Mary Beth Jackson. This additional investigation has now been completed and presented the Grand Jury with new evidence concerning Mary Beth Jackson as well as the find that there was insufficient evidence to support any additional criminal charges and return a No true bill. They found that the evidence was insufficient to allow them to indict Mary Beth Jackson on any criminal charges. They continue to lack confidence in her abilities to serve as Superintendent of Schools for Okaloosa County. As stated in their previous report, they are most concerned about her behavior, lack of leadership, and failure to fulfill her obligations as Superintendent. They recommended that the Department of Education to review this matter and take appropriate action against Ms. Jackson.

