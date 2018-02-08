GRAND JURY REPORT RELEASED

Wednesday, February 7, 2018, saw the release of an unsealed Grand Jury Report, dated January 22, 2018. The Grand Jury was convened as a part of an investigation originating from the City of DeFuniak Springs forfeiting Two Hundred Twenty Thousand Nine Hundred Seventy-Five Dollars and Twenty-Six Cents ($220,975.26) in tax revenue due to financial audits submission after the annual deadline. Among the findings and recommendations reported by the Grand Jury are the City’s repeated submission of financial audits after the designated deadline resulting in the forfeiture of tax revenue, the City’s spending of BP Settlement funds, the cumbersome methods of the City’s Accounting Procedures, and more. If you would like additional information regarding this matter, you are encouraged to contact Assistant State Attorneys Greg Anchors or Clifton Drake at (850) 892-8080.

