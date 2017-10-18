GRANT HELPS FUND WALTON COUNTY LAKE RESTORATION EFFORT

Walton County is home to one of the rarest ecosystems. “[Coastal dune lakes] are only found in few in different places in the world and ones in Walton County are believed to be unique from those other locations,” said Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance Monitoring Coordinator, Bandy Foley. With 15 coastal dune lakes throughout Walton County, each one is unique in its own way. The opening of outfall is important because it helps create the unique water and wildlife conditions within the dune lakes as the fresh and saltwater meet, but because of the area’s booming growth, the coastal dunes lakes are now being threatened by invasive species. That’s why the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance is using a grant to support efforts to remove as many of the invasive plants as possible. Grayton Beach State Park is hosting a Coastal Dune Lakes Day Saturday, October 21st. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help the community learn more about these important ecosystems.