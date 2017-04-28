GRANT WRITING WORKSHOP SET FOR MAY 23

9 a.m. to noon May 23 to assist groups that want to apply for grants from the organization. The workshop will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Grace Lutheran Church, 4325 Commons Drive West in Destin. In its first five years of operations, IMPACT 100 has awarded $1.3 million in funding. Eleven non-profit groups have each received grants ranging from $107,000 to $128,000. IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida, which provides significant funding for non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations in Okaloosa and Walton counties, is holding its annual grant workshop fromMay 23 to assist groups that want to apply for grants from the organization. The workshop will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Grace Lutheran Church, 4325 Commons Drive West in Destin. In its first five years of operations, IMPACT 100 has awarded $1.3 million in funding. Eleven non-profit groups have each received grants ranging from $107,000 to $128,000.

This year IMPACT 100 is seeking grant applications that focus on projects in the areas of arts and culture, education, environment, family and health and recreation. The workshop is designed to help non-profit groups create dynamic grant applications. Topics include grant guidelines, budget by the numbers and what to expect during the site visit. The workshop will conclude with a panel featuring past grant recipients who will share their observations, experiences and insights.

A dvance registration for the event is strongly encouraged to ensure a reserved spot at the workshop. The final day to register is May 15 . The registration form is available online at www.impactnwf.org .