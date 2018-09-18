GRAYTON BEACH STATE PARK TO GET IMPROVEMENTS

Grayton Beach State Park is partnering with Walton County to help make some improvements. At Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, the board gave the Tourist Development Council approval to move forward with the project. They plan to renovate the multi-use path, add a crosswalk, bathrooms, and improve some of the existing parking space. “The state park is working in partnership with the county on this project. They came up with some ideas they thought would be improvements for their visitors to the parks and so it’s just a win-win for the county and park system,” Executive Director of Visit South Walton, Jay Tusa said. Officials said the improvements will enhance safety and the visitors’ experience to the area.

