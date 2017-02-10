GREAT WEATHER WEEKEND

No rain is expected through Saturday night. The cooler and drier airmass will continue today as the surface high to the north settles further down into our area.

Thereafter, the high will move east into the western Atlantic setting up southerly low level flow bringing increasing moisture and warmer temperatures back to the Tri-State region.



Lows Friday night will increase by about 5 to 10 degrees across our area compared to tonight. High temperatures will mostly be in the mid 60s today, then warming into the mid 70s on Saturday.



Deep layer ridging will begin to weaken as a shortwave moves eastward from the Great Lakes to the Northeastern seaboard and its corresponding cold front moves into the Southeastern US.



On Monday, the front weakens and begins to bringing only a slight chance of rain to the region. Afterwards, the global weather models are in disagreement as to handle the next mid-week event.



Models have a strong cold front coming through the region, however, they differ on the timing, location and strength. Confidence is low with this event so expect a slight/chance for rain from Tuesday through Friday.



Temperatures will begin to cool as the week progresses with highs in the mid 70s cooling to the 60s and lows in the mid 50s cooling to the low 40s.