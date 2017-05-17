GROPING SUSPECT SOUGHT BY WCSO

Santa Rosa Beach, Fla— On two separate occasions over the past five days a suspect has inappropriately grabbed two different women along 30a.

Now, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify him and encouraging residents and visitors to be aware of their surroundings.

On May 11th a victim was walking to the parking lot near the Van Ness Butler Beach Access when a suspect jumped out of the bushes and slapped her buttocks.

On May 13th a victim was walking alone from Watercolor to a residence on Forest Street. While walking near the intersection of Forest Street and Odessa Street she stated a suspect grabbed her from behind. The victim was able to elbow him in the side and yelled at him. The suspect then fled toward Odessa Street.

Both victims provided law enforcement with the same suspect description. Neither knows each other and both incidents were on separate dates.

“We don’t want this behavior to continue to escalate,” said Lieutenant Scott Hogeboom. “It’s important for the safety of our community that anyone walking after dark not be alone.”

Walton County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a white male, possibly in his early 20’s, shoulder length dirty blonde hair, between 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches.

“This is not a joke,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “The Sheriff’s Office is not taking this lightly and anyone caught exhibiting this type of behavior will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS. Submit a web tip at http://www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com / or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.