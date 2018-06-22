GUIDED KAYAK TOUR AT FRED GANNON ROCKY BAYOU STATE PARK JUNE 28

Join a Park Ranger for a unique opportunity to paddle Rocky Bayou on Thursday, June 28 from 9 – 11 a.m. The paddle will go along the shoreline of Rocky Bayou to Rocky Creek and back to the park. Rocky Bayou is a fresh to brackish water system supporting a large variety of fish and shellfish, including the federally endangered Okaloosa darter. Osprey and bald eagles are known to nest within the area. Osprey, in particular, is often sighted by campers, kayakers, and locals. Space is limited to 12 people for the trip. There are 5 double kayaks and 2 single kayaks available to rent or you may bring your own vessel. A signup sheet will be available in the ranger station at Fred Gannon Rocky Bayou State Park and will be on a first come first serve basis. Park admission fees do apply and is $5.00 per vehicle. Fred Gannon Rocky Bayou State Park is located at 4281 S.R. 20, Niceville. For more information, call (850) 833-9144.

