GULF COUNTY INFORMATION FOLLOWING HURRICANE MICHAEL

Re-entry into south Gulf County is still residents and business owners only, with a valid driver’s license. Residents are encouraged to retrieve essential items and then promptly leave as fuel, food, and water are extremely limited to not available for any duration at this time. Must have your own fuel to leave the area. Wewa High School and Port St Joe Elementary school remains staging areas to pick up food and water. Ice will be available there as well. Red Cross shelter is open at Port St Joe elementary – shower trailers and cleaning supplies are on their way. Honeyville shelter remains open. Medical care is available at Wewahitchka Health Department and Sacred Heart Hospital in Port St Joe. Urban Search and Rescue teams have been out doing door to door welfare checks and will also be in Wewahitchka today. City water for Wewa will be turned on from 4:30 – 9:30 PM Central every day until it’s up and running. Cities of Wewahitchka and Port Saint Joe Water Utilities have declared all city water connections non-potable until further notice is given. All water should be boiled when using for consumption.

Gulf County will have someone picking up road debris and household garbage as soon as roads are cleared. Please place items at the roadside. Curfew still in effect from sunset to sunrise