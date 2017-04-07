GULF POWER RATE SETTLEMENT APPROVED

A settlement that will lead to rate increases for customers of Gulf Power has been approved by state utility regulators. The Public Service Commission unanimously supported the settlement agreement, which was initially announced March 20 but continued to be negotiated and was put forward Tuesday, April 4, without opposition from customer groups. A settlement that will lead to rate increases for customers of Gulf Power has been approved by state utility regulators. The Public Service Commission unanimously supported the settlement agreement, which was initially announced March 20 but continued to be negotiated and was put forward Tuesday, April 4, without opposition from customer groups.

The proposed settlement would lead to a base-rate increase of $62 million – with a $54.3 million net impact to customers – through the end of 2019. Due to the settlement, about $7.00 is expected to be added to the monthly bills of typical residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month.

Starting July 1 , the monthly bills for such customers are expected to go from $144 to $151.