GULF POWER READY FOR THE GREAT AMERICAN ECLIPSE

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Are you ready for the “Great American Solar Eclipse?” On August 21, the moon will sweep across the sky covering the face of the sun, completely blocking the sun’s light for a short time. Darkness will fall across the skies of the United States, temperatures will drop and stars will be visible during the daytime. The 90-minute eclipse will turn day into total darkness across a 70-mile wide strip that will extend from west to east, from Oregon to South Carolina. According to NASA, the moon’s shadow will travel at more than 1,242 miles per hour, meaning the totality will only last 2-5 minutes at any one location. In what is a very rare event, once the moon’s shadow leaves the United States, it will travel over the Atlantic Ocean and disappear before it reaches Africa. While scientists and millions of viewers hope to get a glimpse of the full eclipse, Gulf Power customers can enjoy viewing a partial eclipse without worrying about any disruption in service caused by the eclipse. “Even though our solar arrays are online, there will be no impact in service to customers from the solar eclipse because of our balanced energy mix that includes renewables like wind and solar, but also 24/7 energy sources like natural gas and low-cost, cleaner-than-ever coal,” said Rick DelaHaya, Gulf Power spokesperson. There will be minimum impact, according to DelaHaya, from the loss of solar generation at the new Gulf Coast Solar Center thanks to the adequate reserves of other generation fuels on hand to handle the temporary darkness.