GULF POWER RESTORES SERVICE TO 38,000 RESIDENTS IN 24 HOURS

Sunday night. Crews worked through the night to restore more than 38,000 outages in about 24 hours since Hurricane Nate first impacted Northwest Florida. Gulf Power crews, joined by more than 250 outside crews, completed restoring service to customers in the wake of Hurricane Nate latenight. Crews worked through the night to restore more than 38,000 outages in about 24 hours since Hurricane Nate first impacted Northwest Florida.

“I’m proud of our team and the outstanding work they did today,” said Adrianne Collins, Gulf Power VP of Power Delivery. “Every single Gulf Power employee has a storm function, and they all came together to safely restore power to our customers. Despite the wind and driving rain, our crews persevered until all power was restored.”

After Hurricane Nate made landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi early Sunday morning with 85 mph winds, it quickly lost strength as it moved across Northwest Florida and turned to the northeast.

“We want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as crews worked to restore their power,” Collins said. “Year-round we train for this type of a scenario and crews deploy to different areas to help others restore power. That training and developing of skills has really paid off in helping us quickly and safely get our customers’ power back on in the wake of Nate.”

Georgia Power crews from Southern Company along with energy providers from Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida pitched in to help.

“Having the strength and resources of Southern Company and other industry partners behind you when you’re faced with this type of situation is everything,” said Collins. “We’re better together — with Georgia Power and other crews from Florida and out of state by our side, we were able to speed the restoration process while working safely.”