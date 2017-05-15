This past week, the county commissions from every county in District 1 — Escambia, Holmes, Santa Rosa, Walton, and Okaloosa — have signed resolutions supporting Congressman Matt Gaetz’s push for $30 million in increased funding for the Gulf Test Range, which is a 120,000-square-mile area of over-water airspace extending from the Florida panhandle to the Florida Keys.

Military air training operations are currently constrained to the northern portion of the Gulf of Mexico, due south of Eglin Air Force Base. This limitation has resulted in substantial aircraft congestion, and a reduction in mission-critical training flights. A recent study showed that aircraft congestion has prevented at least 80 training missions per year, and has kept F-35 and F-22 warfighters from undertaking mission-relevant training. This is unacceptable, Gaetz said, military training is crucial to our national defense.

Gaetz is pushing for the expansion and modernization of the Gulf Test Range, so America’s next generation of heroes can get the best training possible. The more they prepare on the training field, the better they’ll be on the battlefield., Gaetz said. They fight for our freedom. I want to fight for their success.