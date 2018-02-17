GUN FIRED DURING FIGHT IN WASHINGTON COUNTY

Wednesday, February 14th, Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a student from Vernon High School fired a gun at someone during a fight on Hicks Lake Road. Washington County Investigators questioned the teen, Richard Parsons that fired the shot in the fight. The investigation revealed that Richard Parsons passed another teen while he was driving on Holmes Valley Road when he turned around to follow them. Both of the teens stopped on Hicks Lake Road and exited their vehicles. At this point, Richard Parsons fired a gun once and then the fight started. Richard Parsons was arrested and charged by Washington County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He currently resides in Washington County Jail. Washington County Sheriff Crews stated, “This could have easily ended in devastation for everyone involved. These young men could have both lost their lives over nonsense. This behavior is not going to be tolerated in Washington County.”

