GUNS, PILLS AND METH CONFISCATED AFTER DRIVER RUNS RED LIGHT

Monday night. A motorist driving a black Toyota Tundra ran a red light at the intersection of US Highway 331 South and Live Oak Avenue in Defuniak Springs at approximately 8 p.m. A Walton County Sheriff's deputy stopped the truck near the intersection of Orange Avenue and US Highway 331 South. Two men are behind bars on drug charges after running a red light late

The deputy immediately noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The deputy then asked both the driver, later identified as Lynn Edward Banks, 46, and two passengers, Justin Chrishon, 27, and Jonathon Kinckiner, 28, to step out of the truck. During a search of the vehicle a black backpack was discovered in the back seat. Inside the bag were two large clear bags containing 26 small baggies of a green leafy substance, which appeared to be marijuana, one clear baggie containing six light green half pills identified as Xanax, a clear baggie containing five white pills identified as Oxycodone, one clear baggie containing two light blue pills identified as Alprazolam, and five small baggies containing a total of 24 whole pills and 31 half pills identified as Xanax. Also found inside was a .45 caliber Springfield handgun.

“You got me, it’s all mine,” said Kinckiner after deputies discovered the contraband inside the backpack.

Kinckiner then stated the black backpack and all contraband found belonged to him. Deputies then conducted a thorough search of all three parties. While conducting a search of Banks his left short’s pocket was turned inside out and a small purple container fell to the ground next to his left foot. Inside the container was a crystallized substance, which field tested positive for Methamphetamine. Banks and Kinckiner were arrested and booked into the Walton County Jail. Banks is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Kinckiner is charged with possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.