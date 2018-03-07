HALF A MILLION DONATED TO SEASIDE SCHOOL BY EMERIL LAGASSE

The national celebrity, Emeril Lagasse, gave a $500,000 dollar grant from his Emeril Lagasse Foundation to Seaside School. The grant is for a signature program that is to enrich lives of kids through a new perspective on food. Other than this grant, events such as the Emeril’s Taste of the Race, Seaside Half Marathon, and 5K Race will also help the Seaside School Foundation. The foundation allows students to take part in extra-curricular activities such as music, art, and technology. Emeril Lagasse also said he will also be building the Emeril Lagasse Culinary Learning Center and a Garden Schoolyard.

Emeril Lagasse stated, “I think their palate is going to change through education. I think that is what the students are going to experience here, is this evolution of just continued education with ingredients and techniques that and what we have to offer locally.” WZEP-AM 1460 would like to thank Emeril Lagasse for the generous grant from the Emeril Lagasse Foundation.