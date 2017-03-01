HAMMER SWORN IN AS NEW DIST. 4 COMMISSIONER

HAMMER SWORN IN AS NEW DIST. 4 COMMISSIONER

Samson Ledger

Sandy Hammer is the new District 4 Geneva County Commissioner.

Hammer was one of three names recommended by the Geneva County Executive Committee in late 2016 following the resignation of newly elected County Commissioner Jimmy Hill to become Samson Police Chief.

Hammer has a wide range of business and civic experience. He is the CEO of Hammer Construction LGC, Inc. A U.S. Navy veteran, Hammer has bee a self-employed general contractor since 1969 and started his Samson based business in 1990.

He is a member of the Samson Airport Authority Board and was named Volunteer Firefighter of the Year for two consecutive years..